On Cannes red carpet the beautiful model with vitiligo

On Cannes red carpet the beautiful model with vitiligoby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.19
Winnie Harlow, the top model with vitiligo, has made her way along the Cannes red carpet on occasion of the 70th edition of the prestigious Film Festival. She performed during the second evening of the event (18 May), in a breathtaking royal blue gown for the presentation of Loveless, the movie by the Russian director Andreï Zviaguintsev. The 22 year-old model from Canada, well-known for having modeled for the Spanish clothing brand Desigual, was diagnosed with the chronic skin condition vitiligo, characterized by depigmentation of portions of the skin, at the age of four. Harlow was a victim of bullying by other children but her condition has never darkened her beauty, in fact she has become one of the most beautiful and appreciated fashion models in the world.
The three principle causes of death among young people throughout the world1.2 million adolescents die in the world each year. To denounce this figure is the World Health Organization (WHO). Also listing the three leading cause of these numerous deaths. In order, there are automobile accidents, infections/respiratory illnesses, and suicide. The majority of deaths occur in Africa and southeast Asia. As Read More...
Despite having HIV they will live until retirementToday, a 21-year old individual who is HIV positive has a life expectancy of 78 years, almost as long as his/her healthy peers. This reason data emerged in a study published in The Lancet undertaken by a team of researchers from the University of Bristol, using a sample of 88,500 Read More...
A young man invents a bra that can save many women’s livesJulian Rios Cantu, an 18-year-old Mexican boy invented Eva, a hi-tech bra that might be able to identify early symptoms of breast cancer. Enabling women who wear it to benefit from early intervention. Julian was only 13 when his mom died of breast cancer, despite having had a double mastectomy. Read More...
The incredible story of a baby born oldShe is not yet 2 years old, and she is already old. Marian Mcglockin, in fact, is one of 500 people in the world with Infantile Alzheimer’s. Scientifically classified as an illness called Niemann Pick, type C. This rare pathology is called by a mutation in the gene NPC. Which Read More...
Social smoking as bad as a regular cigaretteSocial smokers face similar risks of heart problems and cholesterol to those who smoke every day. In a new study, published in the American Journal of Health Promotion, the research team tested almost 40,000 participants and they found 17% of those they surveyed were daily smokers, and more than 10% Read More...
Psychedelic drugs could lower the risk of suicidePsychedelic drugs decrease suicidal thoughts, a new study claims. A four-year study by researchers in Canada found female sex workers were far less likely to consider taking their own lives after taking drugs like ecstasy or ayahuasca. The findings, presented at last week's Psychedelic Science conference in California, are based Read More...