On Cannes red carpet the beautiful model with vitiligo

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.19

Winnie Harlow, the top model with vitiligo, has made her way along the Cannes red carpet on occasion of the 70th edition of the prestigious Film Festival. She performed during the second evening of the event (18 May), in a breathtaking royal blue gown for the presentation of Loveless, the movie by the Russian director Andreï Zviaguintsev. The 22 year-old model from Canada, well-known for having modeled for the Spanish clothing brand Desigual, was diagnosed with the chronic skin condition vitiligo, characterized by depigmentation of portions of the skin, at the age of four. Harlow was a victim of bullying by other children but her condition has never darkened her beauty, in fact she has become one of the most beautiful and appreciated fashion models in the world.