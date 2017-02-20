Old people’s homes in Lombardy install surveillance cameras

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.20

In Lombardy, video surveillance cameras will be installed in old people’s homes and residences for disabled individuals. The regional government passed a law consenting the use of such measures, with a vote of 39 YES against 24 (abstentions) and only 1 NO vote. This is the first case in Italy where the clear intent is to guarantee the safety and assistance of these vulnerable populations. The aim is to prevent stealing from residents that are not self-sufficient and to prevent their being abused in any way. Italy’s city of Milan, with 17,043 individuals in these institutions (as of December 2016) is in first place, in terms of the numbers of these types of crimes. In the region of Lombardy, there are 678 RSA (Residential Sanitary Assistants) for a total of 57,853 contracted beds (for which the Region will co-pay the fee): the average daily cost is €56.18. To guarantee 100% privacy, the images of the residents will be encrypted and access to the tapes will be granted only if the appropriate legal authorization has been obtained, in the event that there has been a possible crime committed. The installation of the video cameras is not obligatory, but operators who want to, can take advantage of monies budgeted for those who decide to install them.