Old English pubs attracting disabled customers who love beer

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.02.06

English pubs are no longer off-limits to individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Now, there will be ramps for wheelchair access, especially large menu typefaces for visually impaired and in Braille for blind customers. Not to mention bars with special acoustic devices for deaf clients. These are just a few of the objectives established by the authoritative association that represents these historic establishments enjoyed by Her Majesty’s subjects and tourists alike. All enoying a place to eat, drink, and merrily meet with friends and colleagues. The brochure that addresses this initiative highlights the importance of training personnel, because disabilities are not always visible, as in the case with customers with autism.