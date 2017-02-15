Occasional gay sex between hetero cowboys

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.15

Bud sex, is enjoyed by two male friends who, though heterosexual, occasionally decide to hook up. A practice throughout the USA that has its origins in antique Athens. To understand these homosexual escapades among heterosexuals, it’s helpful to glance at the conclusions of two recent studies on the phenomenon.

The first, by Jane Ward, professor at the University of California (Riverside), explains that , contrary to popular opinion, it is not as un common as one thinks to find males with families (wife and children) who engage in intimate relationships with hetero men, even if only occasionally. What unites them is a strong feeling of brotherhood (it is not by chance that a term that refers to this type of union is “bros-sex”). And, with the sense of comradery typical of military men or athletes in the gym. According to Professor Ward, we are describing a type of heteroflexibility, that had been erroneously identified in the past by sociologists and psychologists as exceptional, borderline and extreme. Like the “episodes” among prisoners, that were justified by the absence of women and the physiological need to satisfy a sexual urge. According to Professor Ward, these relationships go well beyond the penitentiary. In fact, she sees that in some contexts, more than being the exception, these behaviors become almost the rule. For example, among biker communities or in certain conservative suburban areas. Within these contexts, sex among male heterosexuals is neither seen as a transgression or a necessity, but, rather, simply an instrument for declaring one’s virility. Though it appears contradictory, bud sex makes them feel more masculine.

The second, examined the role of the rural environment under a magnifying glass. It is here that the phenomenon tends to be more diffuse. In the rural areas of Illinois or Idaho, for example, where the collective imagination places virile inhabitants on top of tractors with plaid work shirts, bud sex is commonplace. In a survey, undertaken by the magazine Gender&Society, with a representative sample of men over-50, married with children, many justified their “off track” fling with the need to discover sides of their sexuality that they were too embarrassed to explore with their wives. In this study, like in the other mentioned earlier, a feeling of male comradery prevailed. Everyone interviewed, in fact, mentioned that they had tried out this adventure “to help satisfy the curiosity” of a friend and to “help facilitate the fantasies and sexual needs” of a good buddy. Last but not least , the research carried out using Craigslist, indicated that the encounters sought among non-homosexual partners, were strictly chosen according to partners of the same race, age, and social class. Because, as 60 year old Matt explains: “If they are too exhibitionist, I do not like them. I am attracted to masculinity”. “If you are a hetero country boy, that occasionally goes with other boys from your own town, your rural identity and masculinity is not at risk”.