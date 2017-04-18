Obligatory ongoing professional training waived for Italian lawyers with gravely ill children

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.18

In Italy, a lawyer is obligated to continue professional training. However, this is not the case for those who have serious family problems. The National Forensic Council made this decision after responding to an appeal of a lawyer who had received disciplinary actions against him by the Professional Board of Lawyers in Como for not having got the credits required in the ethics guidelines for legal professionals and for not having fulfilled the required number of credits for ongoing professional education. Requirements that the lawyer had been unable to fulfill due to a gravely ill child who needed to travel back and forth to Canada for delicate eye/heart surgeries. A situation that the National Forensics Council deemed sufficient for granting a release from the obligations imposed on others. Also cited by them was the need to recognize the psychological effects that any parent would have to face in such trying circumstances.