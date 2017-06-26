Obesity risks causing a generational black hole

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.26

Obesity is killing an entire generation. In the UK, in fact, almost three million young people between the ages 16 – 24 risk dying before their parents due to pathologies related to their being overweight: diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and cancer at an early age. These new, disconcerting data released by Britain’s National Healthcare Service, reveal that almost half of Britain’s youth has too many kilograms to lose. The experts believe this is due primarily to an unhealthy diet, lack of physical exercise, and an overall lifestyle that is damaging. Dr. Mike Osborn, of the Royal College of Pathologists, declared: “There is a big difference between becoming obese at 70 or 14 years old. In the second case, the extra pounds have a prolonged impact over time and sooner, rather than later, one’s overall health state gets worse”. And then, there is the economic impact, which should not be underestimated. In terms of all the therapies that have to be administered to a segment of the population that should not need them. Not to mention all of those who until now, have been trying to fight childhood obesity, but with scarce results.