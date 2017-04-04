Obesity during pregnancy linked to epilepsy in children

by Editorial Staff - 2017.04.04

Being overweight or obese in the first trimester of pregnancy could be linked to a higher risk of bearing a child with epilepsy. According to a study based on data from 1.4 million children in Sweden, risk of epilepsy increased by 11% in children of overweight mothers, whose body-mass index was between 25 and 30, said the study. BMI is calculated based on a ratio of height and weight. The average range is generally 18.5-24.9. Women who were obese, having a BMI of 30 to less than 35, saw a 20% increased risk of bearing a child with epilepsy compared to normal weight mothers. For women with a BMI of 35 to less than 40, the risk rose by 30%. And for those with extreme obesity, the risk was 82% higher than normal weight mothers. “Given that overweight and obesity are potentially modifiable risk factors, prevention of obesity in women of reproductive age may be an important public health strategy to reduce the incidence of epilepsy,” said the report that was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Neurology.