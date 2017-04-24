Obesity blamed for sharp rise in kidney cancer in UK

by Editorial Staff - 2017.04.24

Obesity is to blame for a surge in kidney cancer in the UK, causing an extra 20,000 cases in the last 10 years. According to Cancer Research UK new cases of kidney cancer have risen steeply, by 40% over the past decade. Obesity and being overweight are implicated in about a quarter of kidney cancers, with smoking linked to another quarter, but while the numbers of people smoking has dropped, obesity continues to rise. The charity’s projections show kidney cancer cases climbing by a further 26% by 2035, which would make it one of the fastest growing types of cancer. Campaigners are concerned that few people realise obesity is a major factor in developing many types of cancer, including stomach, pancreatic and breast cancer.