Obese female students are considered “second class citizens” by teachers

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.09

If obese girl students have bad grades on their report card, it’s because they are discriminated against by teachers. A study undertaken by the University of Illinois shed light on this issue. The study looked at a group of female students in elementary and high school. The data indicated that the girls with extra pounds received poorer grades than both students at a normal weight and males. Especially in literary and linguistic classes, commonly thought of as “female subjects. The experts concluded that these lower grades were not attributed to mental or physical deficits caused by obesity, but, rather, to the incorrect practices of the teachers that awarded grades based on physical appearance.