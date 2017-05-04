Obese adults should be given a year of slimming classes

by Editorial Staff - 2017.05.04

Overweight or obese patients in UK should be offered 12 months of weight-loss classes rather than the standard three months, according to research showing that the move could prevent tens of thousands of cases of obesity-related diseases over the next 25 years. Study from the University of Cambridge published in the Lancet, involved 1,267 overweight or obese participants split randomly into three groups. Just over 200 of them were given self-help guides on how to lose weight and a short explanation by research staff. The remaining participants were split equally between those who were offered weight-loss classes for three months, and those offered them for 12 months. The results show that, on average, those offered self-help guides lost 3.26kg after a year, while those offered weight loss classes for three months or 12 months lost 4.75kg and 6.76kg respectively. Those on the 12-month programme also had a greater drop in waist circumference measurements, fat mass, and markers of risk for diabetes, such as blood glucose levels, compared with both of the other groups.