Numbers speak louder than words for EU immigration

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.26

In 2016, the 28 EU member states granted refugee status to a total of 710,400 asylum seekers: double the amount recorded in 2015. According to Eurostat, these new EU residents come from Syria (405,600, 57% of the total). Followed by Iraq (65,800) and Afghanistan (61,800). And as for the host countries, the EU statistic office reported that 60% of the positive decisions came from Germany (445,210, triple the number recorded in 2015). Followed by Sweden (69,350, double the figure from the preceding year); Italy (35,450 +20%); France (35,170 +35%); Austria (31,750 +79%) and Holland (21,825 +28%).