Now women have joined U.S. Infantry One Station Unit Training

Now women have joined U.S. Infantry One Station Unit Trainingby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.26
On May 19, 2017, the U.S.Army graduated its first gender-integrated Infantry One Station Unit Training (OSUT). In the new integrated infantry companies, women and men train together in mixed-gender squads from before dawn until after dusk: practicing the same raids, kicking in the same doors, doing the same push-ups when their squad messes up. No one gets out of a rotation serving chow. At night, they sleep in rooms separated by gender, in identical metal bunks with identically scratchy green blankets. To graduate, all have passed tests of the same infantry skills, including hurling a grenade 35 meters, dragging a 268-pound dummy 15 meters, running five miles in less than 45 minutes and completing a 12-mile march carrying 68 pounds. An impossible dream come true for those women who wanted to achieve higher mental and physical standards, those who wanted simply to serve country or continue a family tradition, as emerges from the press release published in the U.S. Army’s website.
Women aren’t managers because they love leisure time
It is not down to male dominance if only just 20% of managing directors in the world are women. It is often women themselves who prioritise private rather than professional life. These are the findings of an extensive study involving a sample of more than 27,000 Germans, published in the Journal of Happiness Read More.
She will be the first female umpire in Bundesliga
A woman may be the real discovery of the next Bundesliga season. Her name is Bibiana Steinhaus and she will be the first female umpire in the highest level of German football championship. The thirty-eight year old from Hannover, comes from a police background. Her sporting career started in the Read More.
If he has a college degree and a low salary she wins bingo
Men with higher levels of education are those who participate more in domestic chores and with raising the kids. At least, that is what a recent study on maternity and professional life, undertaken by the prestigious Spanish business school IESE, has revealed. As high a percentage as 74%, declared being Read More.
Pro-vaccine campaign with sexy nurses not appreciated
Sexy nurses in mini-skirts next to super respectable doctors, mostly men, with white coats and stethoscopes. This praiseworthy awareness campaign, launched by the Spanish Health Ministry, in the form of a Youtube video, aimed at informing healthcare operators about vaccines, caused a lot of indignation among Spanish nurses. “A totally anachronistic, Read More.
Fitness center craze that resembles Indian reservations
Across Europe “women-only” health clubs are popping up. Where, women of all ages and body types can sweat in super-short shorts or super-adherent body suits, and can weigh themselves or take saunas, far from the indiscrete stares of men. Privacy, above all, is at the center of the successful marketing Read More.
The new vestals of the International Olympic Committee
Greater female representation in the International Olympic Committee. Thirty-eight percent of the IOC is now made up of women: an increase of seventy percent compared to the figure in 2013. The findings reflect a real turnaround in a traditionally masculine field. Even if there is still a long way to go Read More.