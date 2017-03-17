Now we know why more women end up behind bars

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.17

The British police’s recent crackdown on petty crime has filled prisons with “small-time” criminals. In the period 2015-2016 arrests of women increased 50% in some areas of the country, such as the counties of Lancashire, Dorset and Hertfordshire. Most of whom were accused of having committed petty theft or of having displayed anti-social behavior that, in other times, would have been punished with pecuniary penalties or reports to the police for further surveillance. According to the organization Prison Reform Trust, that elaborated the data, these situations need to be treated differently. In the majority of cases, the women who committed these infractions had difficult financial situations, or came from violent family relationships, drug addiction, or had mental health problems. For this reason, instead of punishing them with handcuffs, it was suggested that it might be better to create local programs that offer treatment for conditions such as alcoholism or depression.