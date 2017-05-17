Now it’s their turn to be fired

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.17

Today’s managers have lost their way. On an international level, in fact, the number of chief executives that have been fired over the last 10 years for ethical reasons has doubled in the U.S. and Canada, and believe it or not, tripled in the BRIC countries of Brazil, Russia, and India. At least that is what a recent study undertaken by authoritative consulting firm PwC revealed. The study analyzed the principle reasons for which the CEOs were forced to empty their desks. And what emerged was a snapshot of discrimination, damage to the environment, fraud, and bribery. However, not all executives around the world have turned into greedy sexists with evil intentions. The rules of the game are really the culprit. They have changed considerably over the years. But the majority of nations in the world have made giant steps in this area through effective legislation. In addition, according to the authors of the study, shareholders and clients alike, not to mention the media, have given this issue a lot more attention.