Now it’s their turn to be fired

Now it’s their turn to be firedby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.17
Today’s managers have lost their way. On an international level, in fact, the number of chief executives that have been fired over the last 10 years for ethical reasons has doubled in the U.S. and Canada, and believe it or not, tripled in the BRIC countries of Brazil, Russia, and India. At least that is what a recent study undertaken by authoritative consulting firm PwC revealed. The study analyzed the principle reasons for which the CEOs were forced to empty their desks. And what emerged was a snapshot of discrimination, damage to the environment, fraud, and bribery. However, not all executives around the world have turned into greedy sexists with evil intentions. The rules of the game are really the culprit. They have changed considerably over the years. But the majority of nations in the world have made giant steps in this area through effective legislation. In addition, according to the authors of the study, shareholders and clients alike, not to mention the media, have given this issue a lot more attention.
Be careful because even smart drugs are dangerousAccording to professors in Britain, the university does little or nothing to fight the abuse of “smart drugs” used by students. In fact, it appears that the numbers of students who use Modafinil, Ritalin, and Adderal, without a doctor’s prescription, to overcome the stress from exams, are always increasing. And Read More...
How many high school seniors would be able to pass the Chinese national examWho knows how many students would be able to pass the Gaokao. The Chinese version of the Italian national exam, the “maturità” given at the end of the last year of high school (5 years). Chinese students will be facing their exam in a few weeks, like Italian students. However, Read More...
Students who besiege teachers with unwanted phone calls will be punishedIn Italy, a student who relentlessly tortures a teacher with continous telephone calls, at all hours, will pay a high price. The Supreme Court, in fact, decided to sentence a student who caused his math teacher severe psychological trauma, to pay €10,000 in damages. The student continued to call day Read More...
New generation nannies are taking courses at Scotland YardWith the terrorism alarm in England ongoing, the old figure of “nanny” is changing. Norland College, the well established institution that has been teaching refined Mary Poppins for royal families and the uper-class, since 1892, has just added special anti-terrorism lessons, taught by British ex-007. The varied and intense program Read More...
Not even here schools can keep pace with the tech revolutionWhile the workplace moves at an unbelievably quick pace, education continues to lag behind. In fact, American managers have voiced their doubts about the ability of universities to create a new generation that is ready to face the occupational and economic challenges of the future. Robots, automation and artificial intelligence Read More...
Here are the Italian universities that lead to a higher pay checkThe number one Italian university that helps graduated students earn a higher salary, is Bocconi of Milan. With an annual gross salary of €35,000, for graduates of the school, between the ages of 25 – 34. Against a national average of a little more than €30,000. In second place, another Read More...