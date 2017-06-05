Now anti-gay pride becomes a contest

Related:

Belgium will reimburse the cost of the antiretroviral Truvada Hiv preventive drugs will be free of charge in Belgium. From June 1st, the government will reimburse the cost of the antiretroviral, Truvada, to individuals not infected by HIV but exposed to an increased risk of infection, in particular homosexual men. The Minister for Public Health, Maggie De Block, has Read More.

France welcomed first gay refugee from Chechnya France has welcomed the first gay refugee from Chechnya. Joël Deumier, the president of French LGBT rights organization SOS Homophobie announced yesterday that France has started taking in gay refugees from Chechnya. France follows the example of Lithuania that a few days ago become the the first country in the Read More.

Female bisexuality in fashion as it was in ancient times It is not by chance that there are more female than male bisexuals registered in the world. In fact, it appears that the greater inclination towards both homosexual heterosexual relationships in women is part of a primordial seduction strategy. According to researchers from the University of Nicosia, men much more Read More.

He is the youngest transgender musician in the world He is only 21 and is already the most famous transgender musician on the Web. His name is Jaimie Wilson, he is American and has become famous on social networks not just because of his great talent but also because he has shared the events that led him to change Read More.

New legal gender recognition legislation approved by Belgium Transgender citizens in Belgium can legally change their name on documents, without having to undergo any surgical procedure. The parliament met yesterday and approved the law that put an end to the sterilisation requirements and the mental health diagnosis previously required in order to have access to legal gender recognition. Read More.