Now anti-gay pride becomes a contest

Now anti-gay pride becomes a contestby Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.05
A competition to award the best video that explains how to “prevent” homosexuality. The initiative that has already caused hysteria around the world, was launched in Malaysia, and is part of a more extensive governmental initiative aimed at preventing the new generations from being afflicted with this “pathology” that causes people to love others of the same sex. During the event, that offered cash prizes to participants in the 13 – 24 age group, the best short film will be selected according to this criteria: its strength in convincing kids to stay far away from the lgbt community. This is only the last in a series of executive campaigns sponsored by Kuala Lumpur, who financed the program, as part of its crusade against homosexuality, which in this Asian country is a crime, punishable with a maximum sentence of 20 years.
Belgium will reimburse the cost of the antiretroviral Truvada
Hiv preventive drugs will be free of charge in Belgium. From June 1st, the government will reimburse the cost of the antiretroviral, Truvada, to individuals not infected by HIV but exposed to an increased risk of infection, in particular homosexual men. The Minister for Public Health, Maggie De Block, has Read More.
France welcomed first gay refugee from Chechnya
France has welcomed the first gay refugee from Chechnya. Joël Deumier, the president of French LGBT rights organization SOS Homophobie announced yesterday that France has started taking in gay refugees from Chechnya. France follows the example of Lithuania that a few days ago become the the first country in the Read More.
Female bisexuality in fashion as it was in ancient times
It is not by chance that there are more female than male bisexuals registered in the world. In fact, it appears that the greater inclination towards both homosexual heterosexual relationships in women is part of a primordial seduction strategy. According to researchers from the University of Nicosia, men much more Read More.
He is the youngest transgender musician in the world
He is only 21 and is already the most famous transgender musician on the Web. His name is Jaimie Wilson, he is American and has become famous on social networks not just because of his great talent but also because he has shared the events that led him to change Read More.
New legal gender recognition legislation approved by Belgium
Transgender citizens in Belgium can legally change their name on documents, without having to undergo any surgical procedure. The parliament met yesterday and approved the law that put an end to the sterilisation requirements and the mental health diagnosis previously required in order to have access to legal gender recognition. Read More.
In this case it’s homosexuals seeking asylum
Lithuania is the first country in the world to concede the right to asylum to two homosexuals persecuted in Chechnya because of their sexual orientation. The announcement came from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Baltic country, Linas Linkevičius. The statement called upon the other European countries to act Read More.