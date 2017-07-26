Notaries whose clients have Alzheimer’s need to consider many issues

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.26

French notaries are increasingly concerned about working with clients who have dementia or Alzheimer’s. They are worried that these individuals’ decision making capabilities might be compromised by their illness. At least this is the position expressed in a recent report prepared by the French association, Fondation Médéric Alzheimer and the National Council of Notaries across The Alps. In which the data highlighted that 80% of these professionals refused to provide consulting services to individuals over 70 years of age, who had either been diagnosed with cognitive disturbances or whose capabilities had been questioned. This issue calls attention to the need to train professionals to recognize certain signs such as physical or verbal behaviours that can indicate a possible pathology. And to understand when the request for a medical certificate would be prudent, as well as a possible inclusion of a family member in meetings, to protect the best interest of the client.