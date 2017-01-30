Not-for-profits and local mafia fill their bellies on development aid

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.01.30

Completely wasted on paying salaries and bribes. That is what happened to 80% of the $135 billion dollars in development aid that was given to the international community between 1960 – 2010. Italy is one of the most generous donors, having given $ 3 billion, in fourth place after Germany, France and Great Britain. A huge pile of money spent very poorly, according to the UN. Mostly going to the salaries of non-profit governmental agencies and “under the table” gits passed to local administrators who gave their thumbs up on every conceivable project, regardless of its value. And the results of all this are spelled out in the UN Human Development report: the countries having received the most development aid are those that recorded the least growth over the last half-century.

