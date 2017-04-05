Not even the countryside spares us the evils of civilization

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.05

The countryside can be more damaging to one’s health than the city. Especially for those who live in wine country. The high use of pesticides in that particular environment exposes an individual to a higher risk of Parkinson’s. This is the bitter truth for many who dream of a relaxing bucoloic retreat. It was revealed by a study undertaken by the French Naitonal Institute of Health across the Alps. It was found that residents over-75 who live near vineyards, demonstrated an incidence 10% higher than the national average. However, it is important to point out that this is due to the fact that many older people in that category were exposed to “killer” substances, like organochlorines, when they were young, and today, the use of those substances is prohibited.