Not even lay people accept robot priests

Related:

The right to equality pits everyone against each other The eminent French sociologist François Dubet, Director of École des Hautes Etudes Sociales in Paris, for the first time clarifies and analyses the reasons for the social resentment that is exploited and played upon by populist parties all over the world. Question: In Le Monde on the 23rd May, you Read More.

How many families with children there are in the EU Last year, the European Union (EU) totalled 220 million households, almost a third of which (65.6 million) had dependent children. In this news item we will be using the term "child" to mean a dependent child. A dependent child is any child aged below 15, or any person aged between Read More.

US workers sacrified 662 million vacation days More than half of all US employees (54%) didn’t use all their days off last year, working a combined total of 662 million more days than required. According to a report from Project: Time Off. Almost 60% of US workers who don’t take their allotted vacation say they fear the Read More.

A comic explains to bosses and colleagues what it means to be a caregivers How can explain to companies how to deal with caregivers? Through a comic. The idea comes from UNAF (The French Union of Family Associations) who have created this special guide for employers, but also colleagues who are alongside someone who takes care of an elderly, sick or disabled family member. Read More.

How many deaths due to assaults in the EU Out of the 4.9 million deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2014, 3 650 (0.07%) were due to assault. The majority of victims were men (64%). In absolute terms, Germany (377 deaths) and Italy (379) were the two Member States recording the most deaths from assault in 2014, Read More.