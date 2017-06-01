Not even lay people accept robot priests

Not even lay people accept robot priestsby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.01
Go to confession and receive benediction from a robot priest. In Wittenberg, Germany, android BlessU-2 recites verses from the bible, prays, and absolves faithful parishioners in 5 languages: English, German, Spanish, French and Polish. Not to mention its male or female voice. Though not yet deemed a formal substitution of the flesh and bone variety of priest, this city which is the birthplace of Martin Luther and his Protestant reform 400 years ago, has seen heated debates over the role that artificial intelligence should have in the Church. On one side, there are those who feel that pushing a button to hear mass can be a practical, and not heretical solution to the shortage of clergy. On the other hand, there are the others who feel that religion has to do with human interaction and all of its nuances, which are impossible to obtain with a metal appliance and microchips.
