Not even here schools can keep pace with the tech revolution

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.10

While the workplace moves at an unbelievably quick pace, education continues to lag behind. In fact, American managers have voiced their doubts about the ability of universities to create a new generation that is ready to face the occupational and economic challenges of the future. Robots, automation and artificial intelligence are already a reality in many companies, and therefore, workers who are prepared to manage and accompany this technological transformation are essential. However, the authoritative Pew Research Center interviewed business men and women, and discovered that they had “no faith” that the professional education in the U.S. was preparing workers quickly enough to meet the demands of the marketplace in the next decade. “It’s important to understand that this world of machines and humans is already here and it is a reality that is moving quickly “, declared one of the CEOs who participated in the study. Who added: “School wastes too much time teaching skills that are not practical and that are totally disconnected from reality“.