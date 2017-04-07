No vacations with children allowed if school is in session

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.07

In the UK parents are not allowed to take their kids on vacation outside of regular vacation periods. The UK Supreme Court, in fact, rejected the appeal of a father who was fined by the Principal for having taken his daughter to the US while school was still in session. In England, this is not permitted: kids who do not attend school during the pre-established academic calendar must demonstrate a valid reason by filling out a special form, or parents are fined. A system that has been heavily criticized by parents, who are looking for a way around extremely the high airfares that are common during traditional vacation times. A motivation not accepted by the Supreme Judges, who commented that “unauthorized absences have a disruptive effect, not only on the education of the child himself/herself, but also on the work of the entire class. If a student can be taken out of class for any reason at any time, merely because it is convenient for the parents, chaos would ensue. All educational systems in the world have rules to uphold. It is disrespectful respect to those who follow them, to not do so, regardless of the costs or consequences that may result”.