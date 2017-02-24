No university taxes for immigrant students

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.24

No university taxes for immigrant students. At least, this is the strategy adopted by the Italian institution in the region of Puglia, Politecnico of Bari, aimed at attracting the most brilliant individuals coming from countries outside of the EU. The Board of Directors of the university, in fact, has recently approved a measure, to be put in place for the accademic year 2017/2018, that ensures that for enrolling immigrant students, third-party nations will take care of the admissions tests and the cost of school for the first year. Because, for the best students, the undergraduate degree courses will be offered completely free of charge. This will be based on completing a certain number of exams, and, by the 31st of December, of each year, having earned at least 20 credits.