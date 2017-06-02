No to immigration, Yes to steel: words of Donald Trump

No to immigration, Yes to steel: words of Donald Trumpby Guido Bolaffi - 2017.06.02
In the USA, the clash over immigration that seemed to have calmed down for a few weeks, has exploded with a force that is greater than ever. Which is evident to anyone who witnessed the incredible brawl that broke out last Tuesday in the Texas parliament. Which saw the Republican representative Matt Rinaldi declare that he was at the point of pulling a gun on his Democratic “colleague” Poncho Nevàrez. An extremely serious and abnormal response, even for the North American political system where, often, protagonists go to extremes to hit below the belt. But, where, even in the fiercest moments of contrast, there seems to be a line over which few pass, thanks to what is euphemistically called fair play.
Instead, that which really makes one think twice about what happened in the government halls of Texas is the obvious incongruity between the level of conflict that was seen and the actual issue at the center of the heated debate: represented by the decree SB4, with which Trump, immediately after arriving at the White House, decided to block government financing to the so-called sanctuary cities. Where, in Texas, as in many other states throughout the country of the Stars and Stripes, there exists an old, firmly rooted tradition of refusal to denounce illegal immigrants and hand them over to the authorities. It appears that this delicate and explosive issue has become a classic casus belli for a war that has much greater and complex origins than meets the eye. For the simple reason that the new man in the White House is adeptly and knowingly playing the “immigration card” to settle the American culture accounts, and more significantly with those having to do with the American economy, which is the real news in all this: because, despite being defeated in the ballot box, there are no signs of giving up, but only of opposition to the policies of the present Administration. Which has as its fundamental recipe of building the future on the past.
Two worlds at war with each other, that will not take prisoners easily, like the immigration conflict, or the one over environmental protection. Or so it seems, if one takes a look at the conclusions of the recently published report by the Economic Innovation Group of the Kaufman Foundation, titled “Dynamism in Retreat”. In which two new considerations emerge that were not given much attention previously, with regard to the immigration tug-of-war taking place in the USA.
The first is that taking Trump’s side are not only workers who pay the price for immigration and globalization. But, also business owners who are tied to traditional business models of the past and to old-style industrialization.
The second, and perhaps the more interesting of the two, is the fact that the areas of the country and cities with the highest level of innovation (according to economic and productivity indicators) are those in which the percentage of immigrants with respect to the total population, is far greater than the national average. To the point that in the top ten ( Arizona, Florida, Nevada, California etc.) the “new arrivals” represent more than 13% against the 6.7% elsewhere. A percentage that in the state at the bottom of the list, West Virginia, is as low as 1.4%.
In short, it looks like Trump’s America might well see immigration cause not only a clash among different social classes but an economic collision as well.
