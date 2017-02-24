No legal weight given to wife’s refusal to have sex with husband

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.24

In Italy, the fact that a wife refuses to have sex with her husband is not, alone, sufficient prove she is to blame for the failure of the marriage. The Italian Supreme Court ruled that the repeated refusal of the wife to have an emotional and physical relationship with her partner, was not enough to assign to her exclusive fault for the dissolution of the marriage. The judges highlighted that there were other factors to take into consideration that might have contributed to destroying the passion in bed, and therefore, they cautioned the need for “an evaluation of the other partner”. In the specific case being examined, it was found that the breaking up of the couple was in fact due “exclusively to objective reasons that came from a different conception of marriage and to the incompatibility” of the couples’ personality types.”