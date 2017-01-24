No black academics in senior management in any British university

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.24

British universities employ no black academics in top roles. Figures published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency record no black academics in the elite staff category of “managers, directors and senior officials” in 2015-16 – the third year in a row that this has happened. Among the 535 senior officials who declared their ethnicity, 510 were white, 15 were Asian and 10 were recorded as “other including mixed”. The 2015-16 figures show universities employed 3,205 black people as academics, 1,805 in secretarial roles and 1,410 in “elementary occupations”, including cleaners, receptionists, porters and security guards. The figures paint a picture of academia as heavily dominated by white people and, in the upper echelons, overwhelmingly male. Under the Equality Act 2010, universities have a duty to ensure equal opportunities for those who may be discriminated against or under-represented.