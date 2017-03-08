Ninety Five year old Grandad comes out

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.08

His name is Roman and he has two children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He lives in the United States, where he has lived with his wife Ruth, who is now deceased. The two felt a great affection for one another, so much so, that she stayed with him even when she found out that her husband was gay. They kept this revelation a secret in order to keep up appearances and maintain the status quo. But last year, Roman gathered the family together and finally decided to tell them about his homosexuality. Davey Wavey, a popular youtuber, tells the story in an interview with the 95 year old who says, “I just wanted the world to know. I told them that I was born gay and was so for all my life. And they understood.” He was still a child when he realized he was homosexual. In the moving interview this elderly man calmly and sadly reveals how, for decades, he had the feeling of living in a cage: “Can you imagine what it is like to live locked up for 90 years?” , Asks Roman. He is proud of himself for coming out when he felt ready to, even though it has taken all this time.