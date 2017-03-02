Nike releases plus-size clothing line for women

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.02

The athletic brand Nike launched a plus-size clothing line. More than 200 products, including athletic shirts, pants, shorts and jackets are available also on the online store. Women have been clamoring for more “extended” sizing for years. Explaining their decision to launch a plus size range, the company said in a statement: “Nike recognises that women are stronger, bolder and more outspoken than ever. In today’s world, sport is no longer something that she does, it’s who she is. The days where we have to add ‘female’ before ‘athlete’ are over. She is an athlete, period. And having helped fuel this cultural shift, we celebrate these athletes’ diversity, from ethnicity to body shape.”