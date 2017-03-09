Nike launches Pro Hijab for female Muslim athletes

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.09

The hijab, from an everyday garment to a real sports clothing. Thanks to the famous Nike brand, in fact, Muslim athletes will wear for the first time an hijab made of hi-tech fabric, lightweight and breathable. For years women have had no choice but to wear it made of traditional materials, not ideal for performing physical activity. The cotton, for example, retains water. If you sweat a lot the risk is to stay with the moist head for the whole duration of the workout or race. For now the model – available for purchase in spring 2018 – it is unique and thanks to a rubber band adaptable to the different type of discipline. A skater will need a tighter fit for pirouettes, unlike those who paddling on a canoe or runs. An initiative that, in addition to bringing high visibility to the company, it also became necessary due to the fact that Muslim girls have much lower rates of sports participation. One reason: the lack of sport clothing suitable to the religious precepts.