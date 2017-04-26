Next Miss America could be a young woman with Down’s Syndrome

by Angelica Basile - 2017.04.26

Mikayla Holmgren is the first woman with Down’s Syndrome to compete for the Miss America crown. The 22-year old will actually be participating in the final of the Miss Minnesota contest, which is the state where she was born. If she wins, she’ll continue in the national competition. This is an important step for Mikayla, who was already noted as a child prodigy, when at the age of only 6, she started training as a ballet dancer. She continued studying every day, until becoming a professional. But, that was not enough for her and she began walking down runways in many beauty pageants throughout the States. In fact, in 2015 she won the award for Junior Miss Amazing in a national contest. From there, she decided to go for the most prestigious title, the one she has been dreaming of since she was a little girl. “I won’t have any problems getting up on stage” – she pointed out – “I’ve been doing it for years and I feel comfortable: I like getting up there and showing others what I am capable of doing”.