New video channel by and for trans people in India

by Editorial Staff - 2017.05.01

TransVision is the new YouTube channel created by trans people in India for their community. In the words of Moses Tulasi, filmmaker and producer, TransVision “aims to provide accurate scientific and anthropological information on medical, social, cultural and economical dynamics of transgenders in an Indian context”. The first episode which was released last week and answers frequently asked questions about trans people. Thing you should never ask transgender people, such as “What is you real name? Have you undergone surgery yet? You should not presume pronouns such as ‘she’ and ‘he’ without their consent?” India’s trans community is slowly becoming more visible and accepted, but trans people still face a lot of discrimination.