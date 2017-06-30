New tool to monitor EU actions for integration

Related:

How many immigrants there are in the European Union In 2015, a total of 4.7 million people immigrated to one of the 28 Member States of the European Union, while at least 2.8 million emigrants were reported to have left an EU Member State. Half of the immigrants (2.4 million) were non-EU citizens. In total, on 1 January 2016,

Here is why videogames help immigrant children adjust Videogames act as instruments of integration for refugees who are minors. At least, this is the result of an experiment undertaken by New York university on a sample of Syrian children and adolescents, refugees in a Turkish refugee camp. Letting them play for a few hours each day with consoles

Austria bans the burka as part of new migrant law Austrian lawmakers have approved a ban on the burka amongst a series of other controversial steps to integrate migrants. The measure was backed by both of the ruling parties, on Tuesday, in spite of political turbulence that has divided the governing coalition in recent days. Starting in October, police will

Immigrant families with long-term residency in Italy can receive government financial assistance Immigrants with long-term residency in Italy have the right to receive economic assistance for minor children belonging to the nuclear family. The Supreme Court found the conduct of the National Social Security Institute (INPS) discriminatory when it denied these benefits to a family that it claimed did not fulfill citizenship

What do Europeans think about how the EU manage the migration crisis According to the latest Eurobarometer poll, 73% of Europeans still want the EU to do more to manage the situation. However, 58% of respondents think the EU's actions regarding migration are inadequate, eight percentage points less than last year. The Eurobarometer survey was conducted among 27,901 people from all EU