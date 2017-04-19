New soda tax forces people to drink more water

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.19

Against carbonated and sugar-filled drinks, taking a hard stance pays off. Case in point is Berkeley, California, first in the USA to apply the soft drink tax. A measure that, according to a super-study published today in Plos Medicine, brought about the desired results. Not only because the sales of Coca-Cola/Fanta in the last 2 years decreased 10%, but a significant increase in bottled water was also recorded. News that for a population raised on hamburger and soda, represents a mini-revolution.