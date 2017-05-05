New prenatal test for Down’s Syndrome screening

New prenatal test for Down’s Syndrome screeningby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.05
In Paris, initial experimentation will begin on the use of the special DNA test aimed at substituting amniocentesis for the diagnosis of Down’s Syndrome. The Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) – a university hospital associated with the French capital – will, in fact, offer pregnant women the opportunity to choose this new method, which is less dangerous and invasive for both mother and fetus. In addition to testing for Trisomy 21, this genetic analysis that looks at the neonatial DNA circulating in the mother’s blood, is also able to identify Trisomy 18 e 13. This approach “significantly improves screening and minimizes the numbers of women undergoing amniocentesis“, explained Professor Jean-Michel Dupont, specialist of chromosomal abnormalities in newborns and head of the project. Who clarifies that, should there be a positive result, amniocentesis would be essential, in any event.
