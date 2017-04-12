New Poppers always more dangerous for eyesight

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.12

The composition of Poppers has changed, making them potentially more damaging for eyesight than in the past. This liquid drug that has toxic properties, is inhaled to enhance sexual experience and for its psychoactive effects. But, it can also cause serious damage to the retina. The principal chemical ingredient of this substance has been substituted: isopropyl nitrate is now used, substituting supposedly carcinogenic isobutyl nitrate that had been used before. The potential retinal damage was reported in a recent study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, which highlighted poppers-related visual impairment among 12 patients at Sussex Eye Hospital di Brighton.