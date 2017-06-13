New moms in Holland are happy because they have special support

New moms in Holland are happy because they have special supportby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.06.13
Perhaps Italian women are not having children also because there are no Kraamzorg (special maternity nurses). A real, live Mary Poppins of modern times, who is provided by the Dutch government, to new mothers at home. To help with diaper changing, measuring and weighing the newborn, helping to understand why the little one is crying, or with caring for the other brothers and sisters, etc. Depending on the family needs, full-time (8 hours a day) or part-time is available. A decision that is made at the time one chooses the Kraamzorg, which given the overwhelming demand, takes place already during the 3rd month of pregnancy. A list is provided to the new moms, of the available Kraamzorg in the area where they live.
