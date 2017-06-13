New moms in Holland are happy because they have special support

Related:

The Italian population is still declining despite immigrants The decrease of the Italian population still goes on. According to the National Institute of Statistics (Istat), after the historic decline recorded last year, as of December 31, 2016 the total number of inhabitants stood at 60,589,445, more than 5 million of whom had foreign citizenship: 8.3% at national level. Read More.

Here, the State covers the cost of prenatal tests for Down Syndrome In Belgium, the prenatal test to diagnose Down syndrome becomes a State affair. In a unique case for the EU, from 1st July, the Belgium national health fund is to cover 100% of the costs (€290) of this exam that through foetal DNA analysis allows pregnant women to determine if they Read More.

80% of Italian women do not know the difference between Norlevo and EllaOne Eighty percent of Italian women do not know the difference between Norlevo (the old morning-after pill) and EllaOne. Amongst those who do, 38% found out on the Internet, 16% from friends or family and 9% from magazines or newspapers. There is more besides. Seventy-nine percent of respondents did not even Read More.

The first 3D-printed ovaries for those with fertility problems Excellent news for the thousands of women suffering from infertility from the Northwestern University. The first 3D-printed ovaries have been completely created in the laboratory. Scientists have moulded them using liquid gelatin derived from collagen - an essential protein found in ligaments, tendons, muscles, bone and skin. The pores on Read More.

A plant-derived contraceptive that may replace the pill The Far East offers what could be a new and natural contraceptive method. It is called Lives of the god of thunder (léi gōng téng in Mandarin) and is a Chinese plant whose anti-conception qualities have been analysed by a team of American researchers. In a study recently published in Read More.