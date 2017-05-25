New legal gender recognition legislation approved by Belgium

Related:

In this case it’s homosexuals seeking asylum Lithuania is the first country in the world to concede the right to asylum to two homosexuals persecuted in Chechnya because of their sexual orientation. The announcement came from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Baltic country, Linas Linkevičius. The statement called upon the other European countries to act Read More.

It’s hate speech that ruins Italy’s classification on the EU Rainbow Map Lgbt Punctual, like on May 17th, each year, on the occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia, the Rainbow Map is off the presses. The classification put together by the organization Ilga-Europe creates a snapshot of the conditions for gay people, lesbians, bisexuals, trans gender and intersex, taking into consideration the Read More.

Italian schools and lgbt associations join in fighting cyber-bullying “You’re a freak of nature”, “You have mental problems”, “You should have been born a female”, “No one wants you”. These are a few of the insults that a young boy receives from social media in the video launched for the awareness campaign against cyber-bullying and homophobia, promoted throughout Italian Read More.

An appeal to fight homophobia from Rome’s first LGBT shelter "Homophobia is violence, is wrong, and though it is not prevalent socially, it needs to be cured”. This is the message launched during the International day against homophobia from men and women at Refuge Lgbt in Rome, Italy, a shelter where homosexuals and lesbians who are victims of domestic discrimination Read More.

Eliminating obligatory surgery transgenders come out of the shadows In Holland, there has never been as many transgender individuals recorded. The reason for this boom is the introduction of a new law, in 2014, that allowed self-declaration of an individual, regarding his/her gender, on formal documents, without having to go through surgical gender reassignment. In fact, in 2015, 770 Read More.