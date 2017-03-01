New Italian law for dealing with errors committed by physicians

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.01

After the Italian Senate’s affirmative vote, the House has now approved a new law for the responsibility of physicians in the country. The law, based on the presumption that “safety and care are the rights of each individual and of the entire community at large”, aims, among many things, at accelerating the procedures for damage awards to patients and at making sure that these are guaranteed to victims of errors committed by healthcare operators. In addition, more protections are extended to physicians, to limit criminal responsibility in the cases that result in death or serious lesions due to medical errors; in the event that it can be proven that guidelines were strictly followed and good clinical practices were adhered to.