New Italian healthcare provisions give free services to expectant moms

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.23

In Italy, the provisions provided free of charge to citizens using the national healthcare system have been recently revised. Regarding pregnancy and maternity, all women are now able to have access to the following services, without having to pay anything:

• prenatal diagnosis and related tests, with amniocentisis or chorionic villus sampling (CVS) only for high-risk cases, independent of the age of the woman;

• childbirth classes;

• post-natal assistance;

• psychological support service, if necessary during pregnancy or during post-natal period;

• visits with medical specialists (in genetics), including necessary genetic testing, in the event of repeated miscarriages.

Details of these previsions that have already been declared operative are outlined in the governmental decree recently published in the Official Gazzette.