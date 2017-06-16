New government assistance for poor families: animal voucher

New government assistance for poor families: animal voucherby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.16
The Italian municipality of Trieste has decided to help citizens who are in economic difficulty take care of their pets. A special fund has been set up that will provide a €30 coupon that can be spent on necessities for one’s pet, especially for visits with the veterinarian. This assistance is available to unemployed individuals with no income, people whose government assistance has expired, people with a minimum pension or citizens who are receiving civil disability pensions. Anyone in these categories can go to the special municipality office, called the Ufficio Zoofilo, and present the documentation necessary for receiving the coupon. In fact, the pet-friendly nature of this city does not end here. For those who are willing to adopt an elderly dog that is currently being housed in a private or public structure, there will be a €50 contribution from the city.
