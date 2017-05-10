New generation nannies are taking courses at Scotland Yard

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.05.10

With the terrorism alarm in England ongoing, the old figure of “nanny” is changing. Norland College, the well established institution that has been teaching refined Mary Poppins for royal families and the uper-class, since 1892, has just added special anti-terrorism lessons, taught by British ex-007. The varied and intense program teaches future nannies everything from childhood pedagogical theory, to practical skills (sewing, cooking, changing diapers and making bottles), to personal defense. The aim is to ensure that they are able to protect the children entrusted to them, from kidnappers and criminal gangs. Some of the lessons given to these exclusive baby-sitters are: evasive driving to make others lose trace of the car, and how to avoid providing any sensitive social information, such as daily routines or favorite meeting spots, that could allow others to locate the kids.