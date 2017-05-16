New generation geishas seem like innocent school girls

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.16
New generation geishas seem like innocent school girls
In Japan, under an innocent school uniform, with a sailor motif, there is a baby prostitute. At least this is what the no profit association Bond Project has reported. The report also highlights the notable increase in the number of Japanese, female students who have economic problems or who are looking for a fast way to make some easy money: taking advantage of the fascination that middle-aged men have for the so-called “fuku suit” (the little mini-skirt with hose and tight top with sailor collar). In fact, the school girls have created three types of service offerings for this clientele: an simple stroll just for company and some innocent chatting; a guided tour, that ends with a complete sexual encounter; or a strip-tease, peep show until all hours at a special club where the girls are employed.

