New comic superhero with Down’s Syndrome

by Editorial Staff - 2017.05.10

Superb is the name of the new American comic book that, for the first time, will have a main character with Down’s Syndrome. The story will be about Jonah, a young boy who fights to find his place in the world and put his special gifts – strength, telekinesis, telepathy – to use for good causes. Created with a partnership between the American publisher Lion Forge and the National Down Syndrome Society, Superb will be written by David F. Walker and Sheena C. Howard and illustrated by Ray-Anthony Height and Le Beau L. Underwood. The first edition will be available in the U.S. starting in July.