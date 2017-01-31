New app lets customers with autism ask salespeople for a little patience

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.31

No more odd and embarrassing looks from salespeople or service providers who don’t understand that their customer has autism and needs a bit more time. There is a new app that allows individuals with autism to notify the person in front of them that they need a little time before being able to communicate. JAM Card, can be downloaded onto a Smartphone and provides optional phrases such as: “Give me just a minute” or “Please have a little patience, I have a cognitive difficulty”. In this way, the person who now understands the situation better, can be more polite and more at ease in managing the communication challenges that have come up. The project was completed thanks to the socially involved, Irish company NOW Group, who collected the personal testimonials of many people with intellectual disabilities who felt under pressure daily and who wanted a descrete way to ask for just a few more minutes. The app can be freely downloaded for Android devices from Apple.