New app helps police assist victims with autism

New app helps police assist victims with autismby Angelica Basile - 2017.07.03
AutismTalk is the first app created for Law and Order professionals who might need to come to the aid of someone with autism. Communication with the person in need of assistance will be in the form of images of the parts of the body that could be involved in a trauma or injury. In addition, there will be a complete set of guides that instruct the user. But, that’s not all: a detailed graphic representation of pain that is used internationally will be available as well. The creator of this innovative instrument, Stephanie Cooper, has been training police forces and firefighters on all possible issues concerning autism. Which Stephanie, a mother of a son with the disturbance, knows all too well. “I came up with this idea because it is important for a parent who has a child in need due to an emergency situation, to be able to communicate effectively with the agent who arrives on the scene, who might have to intervene quickly”.
Good news for Spanish individuals with disabilities hoping to wed
From now on, in Spain, there will no longer be obstacles for individuals with disabilities who want to get married. Currently, a new civil code is replacing an earlier discriminatory regulation. One that required individuals with mental, sensorial, or intellectual handicaps to present a doctor’s note attesting to their ability to Read More.
No existing proof of vaccine-autism link
The vaccine-autism correlation has not yet been definitively proven. Precisely for this reason, the Court of Appeal of Salerno, Italy, accepted the Ministry of Health’s challenge to an earlier sentence pronounced by the judges in that same city. The earlier sentence had been in favor of a father whose son Read More.
Rap star with autistic son sings anti-vaccine lyrics
Rapper, mom of an autistic son, and anti-vaccine activist. On her last album, titled MC (mother courage) French artist, L’Originale K-Lindsey shares trials and tribulations of parents, who like her, have a child with autism. She creates solidarity with them and tells of daily struggle, but also of overcoming obstacles Read More.
New driving school for young drivers with autism
The first driving school for individuals with ADHD and autism has opened in the USA. The Safeway Driving School with offices throughout the country, has, in fact, launched a program ad hoc for special needs adolescents who want to get their driver’s license. This unique service is based on a Read More.
Autistic guys get ready for the opening of their “ethical hotel”
The first internship held at “La Casa di Toti” (Toti's House), that involved six young people with disabilities, has just ended. This is an “ethical hotel” wanted by Mrs. Muni Sigona, mom of an autistic son, currently under construction in Modica (Sicily), that will be run by people with mental Read More.
Why autistic people often avoid eye contact
People with autism often avoid eye contact. Often other people think they are being shy or indifferent, or that it is a sign of social awkwardness. But now, in a a study published in the journal Scientific Reports researchers have used brain scans of autistic patients to back up their Read More.