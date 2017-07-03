New app helps police assist victims with autism

by Angelica Basile - 2017.07.03

AutismTalk is the first app created for Law and Order professionals who might need to come to the aid of someone with autism. Communication with the person in need of assistance will be in the form of images of the parts of the body that could be involved in a trauma or injury. In addition, there will be a complete set of guides that instruct the user. But, that’s not all: a detailed graphic representation of pain that is used internationally will be available as well. The creator of this innovative instrument, Stephanie Cooper, has been training police forces and firefighters on all possible issues concerning autism. Which Stephanie, a mother of a son with the disturbance, knows all too well. “I came up with this idea because it is important for a parent who has a child in need due to an emergency situation, to be able to communicate effectively with the agent who arrives on the scene, who might have to intervene quickly”.