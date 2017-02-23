New anti-social campaign “Donate a neuron to a hater”

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.23

“Donate a neuron to a hater. If you do it, you will double the number of their neurons.“ This is the slogan of the “campaign for anti-social” launched by the Italian showman Alessandro Cattelan together with Bebe Vio. An ironic but sharp answer to the recent attacks on Facebook against the Paralympic champion, through a shameful page where haters incited to violence, including sexual one, against her. The video broadcast by Sky starts with the two characters telling that “many people are less fortunate than others, people who are not like us. People who are born with something less and who are struggling in every moment of their lives.” But they’re not talking about people with disabilities. But of all those who spend their days locked in their small rooms using the Web to insult strangers.

