New affordable tennis wheelchair launched

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.24

Launched in UK a new affordable grass roots tennis wheelchair. The chair has been developed thanks to a partnership between the Tennis Foundation and ROMA Sport to make tennis a sport which is inclusive and accessible to people from every community. Great Britain is one of the leading wheelchair tennis nations in the world, and the Foundation’s performance coaches have worked with ROMA to use their expertise and technical knowledge from the elite level of the game to develop a chair that will help more people play the sport at a grassroots level. The launch sees tennis-specific chairs being made available for £645 for adults and £620 for youths, with a further discount for any chairs ordered through the Tennis Foundation – making the cost over 60% less than a typical entry level tennis specific chair. The new chair is designed to ensure that a player’s first experience of the game is as good as possible and encourage them to continue playing tennis. It is available in both youth and adult sizes, and has a lightweight steel frame construction to make it easier and faster for players to move around the court. The chair also has adjustable settings so it can be adapted as a player develops from a beginner to a regular player.