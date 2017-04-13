Neighborhood parks closing linked to higher risk of obesity

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.13

Throughout the UK, municipal administrations have closed 210 neighborhood parks for children. And, this just happens to be the country where problems with being overweight affects 1 out of 3 children, and where childhood obesity is a serious issue. This is the snapshot provided by the Association of Play Industries (API) where predictions were given of another 230 park closings. Broken swing sets and damaged slides and other park attractions in need of repair. The overall maintenance of the parks are is longer possible for budget and personnel reasons. Which has the experts concerned about the slow disappearance these fundamental points of reference for the socialization and well-being of children. Hence, an invitation to local authorities to invest more in the community infrastructures and in awareness campaigns that encourage families to introduce their kids to healthier lifestyles as early as possible.