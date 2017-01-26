Nearly one million young people leave school to take care of parents

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.26

In the UK, nearly 700,000 young adults give up their ambitions to take care of their parents with disabilities or diseases. A situation reported by the association Carers Trust in ccasion of the Young Carers Awareness Day celebrated today. From data, it emerges that at least 13,000 young carers are providing care for over 50 hours a week on top of their studies. What causes them deep stress (in 82% of cases) and prevents them to keep up with peers in learning at school. So much so that over half (53%) were having problems in coping with schoolwork with nearly 60% struggling to meet deadlines. A startling number – 73% – told that they have to take time out of school or learning specifically to care for a family member. A third admitted that they have to skip school most weeks. That’s why the association wants to ask teachers and institutions to help these young people to achieve their goals and learn to spot the signs of their distress, such as being late or absent from school or behavioural issues.