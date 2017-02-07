Individuals with Down’s Syndrome having a heyday with numerous “firsts”

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.07

Gigi Cunningham is the first woman in the world, who is of color, who has Down’s Syndrome, and who happens to be a runway model. The 18-year-old woman from a small town in Illinois (Danville) has already been walking down runways for 1 year. That is when she started participating in fashion shows throughout the States, and when she also started posing for numerous photographers. Ever since then, her social network pages have attracted more and more fans, who follow the daily victories that that are part of realizing her dream come true. A one-of-a-kind story that has already become a documentary, “Being Me: Gigi”, that shows some of the most difficult moments of her childhood, when classmates did not spare her from their cruel jokes and bullying, because she was a black girl with trisomy 21.