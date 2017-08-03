Native German women are having more children than immigrants

Native German women are having more children than immigrantsby Annalisa Lista - 2017.08.03
German nurseries are filling up with newborns. Born of native citizens, for the most part, between the ages of 40-44, with a high-level of education, who in the last 5 years, decided to become mothers (+3%). A modest increase, but significant seeing as Germany is one of the EU countries with the lowest birthrates. There are at least three primary reasons for this reverse trend: First, the increase in services available for infants and young children; the second, more measures for the reintegration of professional women after the birth of their child. In fact, in 2016, 58% went back to work full-time, compared to 54% in 2008. Last but not least, the increase in the immigrant population.
